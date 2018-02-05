Nick Foles Reflects on Eagles' Super Bowl 52 Win vs. Patriots: 'I Felt Calm'

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Nick Foles didn't feel much pressure in the biggest game of his career.

"I felt calm. I mean, we have such a great group of guys, such a great coaching staff," the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback said after his team's 41-33 Super Bowl LII win Sunday, per the Associated Press (via ESPN). "We felt confident coming in, and we just went out there and played football."

Foles was named Super Bowl MVP after totaling 373 passing yards and three touchdowns, plus a receiving score in the victory over the New England Patriots.

The 29-year-old took over for the injured Carson Wentz in Week 14, and there wasn't much faith in the backup at the time. According to OddsShark, the Eagles dropped from 6-1 odds to win the Super Bowl to as low as 14-1 earlier in the playoffs.

Per Pro Football Reference, only two quarterbacks ever started a Super Bowl with fewer regular-season starts that season than Foles' three.

However, he stepped up in the postseason, including back-to-back outstanding efforts in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. The quarterback threw six touchdowns to just one interception in this stretch, totaling 725 passing yards in the two games.

Foles has had an up-and-down career, featuring a Pro Bowl appearance in 2013 and then failed turns with the then-St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, but now is at the peak of the sport after winning the first Super Bowl in franchise history.