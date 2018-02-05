Bill Belichick Takes the Blame for Patriots Loss vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LII

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The New England Patriots couldn't pull out a win against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, and head coach Bill Belichick took the blame for the 41-33 loss.

"In the end, we just couldn't quite make enough plays, and that was all on me," Belichick said, per Steve Serby of the New York Post.

While the Patriots offense finished with 613 total yards, the defense allowed 538 yards in the Super Bowl loss.

In addition to not getting stops on defense, just about every coach's decision went against the Patriots.

The team failed to convert a trick play with Danny Amendola throwing a pass to Tom Brady. A reverse on the kickoff also fell flat as the squad had to begin its final drive at its own 9-yard line.

A failed fourth-down conversion in the second quarter also allowed the Eagles to respond with a touchdown to go up 15-3.

This was part of the many things that went wrong, as Belichick described.

"We weren't able to perform at our best," the coach said. "Obviously, we didn't do a good enough job coaching, missed a lot of opportunities offensively in the first half, didn't play good enough defense, didn't play good enough in the kicking game."

He also benched cornerback Malcolm Butler for football reasons, per Eric Edholm of Pro Football Weekly. The former Pro Bowler had played 97.8 percent of the team's snaps during the regular season, per Pro Football Reference.

Belichick still has five Super Bowl titles in his career, the most in NFL history, but he is now just 5-3 in the championship game.

With Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reporting widespread belief that Belichick and Tom Brady are done working together, this loss could be a sour way to end a successful relationship.