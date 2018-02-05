NFC East Becomes 1st Division in Which Each Team Has Won a Super Bowl

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots on Sunday and made history for their entire division in the process.

According to Pro Football Talk, Philadelphia's 41-33 victory in Minneapolis meant the NFC East became the first division in NFL history where every team has won a Lombardi Trophy.

The NFC East has largely proved to be Super Bowl kryptonite for the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick version of the Patriots. In addition to the Eagles' win on Sunday, the New York Giants beat New England in Super Bowl XLVI and Super Bowl XLII, meaning all three of Brady's losses in his 5-3 mark on the NFL's biggest stage came against the division.

The Patriots did beat Philadelphia in Super Bowl XXXIX, so it hasn't been all bad for the league's modern dynasty when facing the NFC East.

Philadelphia was the last to the championship table in the division, as the Dallas Cowboys have five Super Bowl titles, Washington has three and the Giants have four—with two coming when Belichick was the team's defensive coordinator.

Quarterback Nick Foles started the season as Carson Wentz's backup but will now forever be the one responsible for giving the Eagles their first Lombardi Trophy. He won game MVP Sunday, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns while catching a score as well.

He led Philadelphia to a double-digit lead in the first half and didn't wilt after Brady came back to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Facing a one-point deficit, Foles engineered a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive—capping it off with a pass to Zach Ertz on a play replay officials reviewed to make sure he completed the process of the catch when hitting the ground—giving the Eagles the advantage for good.

Cowboys, Giants and Washington fans may not be happy for their division rival, but they can at least take solace in some NFC East pride with the achievement.