Tom Brady on Patriots' Super Bowl LII Loss to Eagles: 'It Sucks'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has now lost three Super Bowls in his illustrious career and didn't hold back when describing Sunday's 41-33 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis.

"They're all pretty disappointing," Brady said, per Edward Lewis of NFL.com. "I mean, losing sucks. But you show up and you try to win and sometimes you lose and that's the way it goes. … It obviously—yup, it sucks."

This loss was something of a mixed bag for arguably the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL.

On the one hand, he was largely brilliant with 505 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He found himself behind by 10 at halftime but engineered a comeback with two second-half touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and another to Chris Hogan, with the second one to Gronkowski (and the extra point) giving the Patriots a 33-32 lead with less than 10 minutes remaining.

However, Nick Foles responded with a touchdown drive of his own, setting up Brady to once again further cement his legacy with a Super Bowl-winning drive. This time, though, Brandon Graham's strip-sack of Brady snuffed out New England's best chance before a desperation Hail Mary fell incomplete on the Patriots' next and final possession.

The good news for Brady is his football legacy is secure with five Super Bowl rings, three league MVPs, four Super Bowl MVPs and 13 Pro Bowl nods.

He plans to come back for more even though he will be 41 years old during the 2018 campaign.

"I expect to be back, so we'll see," he said, per Lewis. "I mean, it's 15 minutes after the game, so I want to process it a bit. But I don't see why I wouldn't be back."

At least there's that silver lining for Patriots fans.