Doug Pederson Talks Eagles' Strategy for Game-Winning Drive in Super Bowl 52

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles stayed aggressive throughout Super Bowl LII, and it was the key to the team's 41-33 victory Sunday night.

This was seen in the team's go-ahead scoring drive with just over two minutes left. Down one, the Eagles could have settled for a field goal but instead kept throwing the ball, resulting in a 11-yard touchdown pass from Nick Foles to Zach Ertz.

"I knew that we were going to have to score a touchdown in that situation," head coach Doug Pederson said after the game, per Darin Gantt of Pro Football Talk. "A field goal wasn't going to be good enough, not against Tom and the Patriots, so we stayed aggressive."

While the Eagles couldn't convert the two-point conversion, they went up five points with the touchdown and then extended the lead to eight with a field goal on the ensuing possession.

Brady had 11 game-winning drives in his postseason career, but instead of potentially taking the lead with a field goal, the Patriots needed a touchdown to stay in the game and couldn't get it done.

The third-down pass was the second aggressive play on the drive for the Eagles, which also included a fourth-down conversion from their 45-yard line. Of course, the biggest play of the day came on a fourth-down attempt in the first half.

With 34 seconds left, Pederson pulled out all the tricks for this touchdown:

Philadelphia was playing with its backup quarterback, but the coaching staff trusted Nick Foles to make big plays throughout the day. It resulted in the first Super Bowl in franchise history.