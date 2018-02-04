Joel Embiid Yells 'We Up Next' in Interview After Eagles' Super Bowl LII Win

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

With the city of Philadelphia basking in the fresh glow of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots, 76ers center Joel Embiid wants to bring the city an NBA title.

Speaking to Philadelphia's Fox 29 after attending the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium, Embiid said the Sixers were "up next" as they continue their quest to make the playoffs this season:

He's become one of the city's most beloved spokesmen since being drafted by the Sixers in 2014, offering this message in October after signing a five-year contract extension:

Embiid turned out to be a good-luck charm for the Eagles this season. He was at Lincoln Financial Field for their 15-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Divisional Round.

The 76ers played the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday, giving Embiidplenty of time to travel to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia's 41-33 win over the Patriots was the franchise's first Super Bowl victory. The Eagles' last NFL championship prior to this season was in 1960.

Embiid's Sixers are currently the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-25 record. They haven't made the postseason since the 2011-12 season.