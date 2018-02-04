Super Bowl 53 Odds: Patriots Open as Early Favorites Followed by Packers, Eagles

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The New England Patriots may have lost Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles in dramatic fashion, but the AFC champions have already opened as the favorites for Super Bowl LIII next season.

According to OddsShark.com's Joe Osborne, the Patriots have 7-2 odds of rebounding from Sunday's loss and winning their sixth Super Bowl title. They're followed by the Green Bay Packers (8-1) and Eagles (17-2).

The Pittsburgh Steelers (10-1) and Minnesota Vikings (12-1) rounded out the top five.

The fact the Patriots have the best odds to win the Super Bowl next year wasn't a huge surprise. New England finished the regular season 13-3 and was the top seed in the AFC. Tom Brady threw for a league-best 4,577 yards and added 32 touchdowns en route to earning his third NFL MVP award.

History isn't on the Patriots' side, though. The Buffalo Bills are the last team to reach at least three straight Super Bowls, having won four AFC titles from 1990 to 1993.

And for as well as Brady played in 2017, he will turn 41 in August. According to Pro Football Reference, Warren Moon and Vinny Testaverde are the only quarterbacks in NFL history to eclipse 3,000 passing yards in their age-41 season.

The Patriots could be without one of their best offensive players as well. Tight end Rob Gronkowski opened the door to retiring this offseason, per the Patriots Wire's Henry McKenna:

Making things even more difficult, the two teams right behind New England will have their starting quarterbacks healthy in 2018. The Packers will get Aaron Rodgers back and the Super Bowl champion Eagles will likely look for Carson Wentz to unseat Nick Foles despite Foles' postseason heroics.

As much as people called 2017 the end of the Patriots' dynasty—only for New England to once again reach the Super Bowl—this could be when the franchise's fortunes start turning the other way.