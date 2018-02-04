Donald Trump Congratulates Eagles After Super Bowl 52 Win vs. Patriots

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

President Donald Trump shared a note of congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles after their 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

Trump posted his message to the Eagles on Twitter:

Trump's relationship with the Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady has been well-documented.

In a February 2017 interview with Mark Leibovich of the New York Times, Trump referred to Brady as a "friend of mine" and said Belichick "hugs me, and he kisses me, and he said: 'I love you. You're the greatest.'"

During the 2013 NFL playoffs, Trump tweeted to "never bet" against Kraft, Belichick and Brady.

The Eagles captured the first Super Bowl in franchise history behind Nick Foles' MVP performance. Philadelphia's backup quarterback threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score to tight end Zach Ertz with 2:21 remaining in the fourth quarter.