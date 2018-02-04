Zach Ertz Doesn't Know What Would Have Happened to Philadelphia If TD Overturned

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles got two favorable reviews on their way to their first Super Bowl title, and as Zach Ertz noted, their fans would have been sick if the latter had been overturned.

Arguably the biggest play of the 41-33 win over the New England Patriots was the tight end's go-ahead touchdown with just over two minutes remaining. He seemingly lost control after crossing the line, but the officials kept the score on the board after review:

"If they had overturned that, I don't know what would have happened to the city of Philadelphia," Ertz said after the game, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post.

Eagles fans have developed a reputation for wild behavior, which has continued throughout this postseason. Police tried to limit climbing on light poles by greasing them with Crisco, although that didn't prevent anything after the NFC Championship Game win.

Police continued to try to limit this type of destruction prior to the Super Bowl, regardless of expected outcome.

While Ertz was scared of any rioting that would have taken place if a missed call cost the Eagles a title, the fans were in the streets regardless, via Darren Rovell of ESPN:

At least this is a happier group of people than if the touchdown catch was ruled incomplete.