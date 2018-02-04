Zach Ertz's Controversial Super Bowl TD Being Upheld Sparks Twitter Debate

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Zach Ertz's 11-yard touchdown reception with 2:21 left in Super Bowl LII once again had fans questioning what is and isn't a catch.

The Philadelphia Eagles tight end put his team ahead 38-33 when he caught a pass from Nick Foles and dove into the end zone. Ertz bobbled the ball as he landed on the turf, though, which led the officials to review the call.

The touchdown was upheld, avoiding what would've undoubtedly been a major controversy after the game. The NFL shared a replay of Ertz's catch:

Fox Sports officiating expert Mike Pereira thought there was little room for debate:

Even though the score counted, many highlighted how the mere discussion of catch rules illustrated the problem facing the NFL. One of the most pivotal moments of the season came down to an interpretation of the rules and specifying whether Ertz was a receiver or a runner as he dove into the end zone:

Current and former players were following the situation as well. Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka and four-time Pro Bowler Arian Foster joined the fan outcry:

Of course, Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers fans will have taken issue with the ruling since Ertz's touchdown catch wasn't all that different than plays by Dez Bryant in the 2014 playoffs and Jesse James in Week 15.

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell was among those frustrated:

Especially with the way this season played out, it has become increasingly clear the NFL can ill afford not to address the rules regarding catches.

In a way, it would've been fitting if the referees had overturned Ertz's catch and maybe altered the outcome of the Super Bowl given how much the issue has been a part of the 2017 season.