Internet Goes Wild over 'Selfie Kid' on Phone During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Recording artist Justin Timberlake (C) performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Sometimes stars are born out of nowhere, just when the moment is right. 

At least that's the way it is in the age of the internet.

On Sunday night, one kid managed to steal the show from Super Bowl LII halftime performer Justin Timberlake. How? All he did was do what millennials do—he was on his phone.

As Timberlake wrapped up his set, he made his way into the stands and sang for a bit from there. One lucky fan used that opportunity to snag the selfie of a lifetime:

That part went off with no problems. It was what happened after, however, that caught everyone's attention. Timberlake decided to just finish the show from that spot, leaving the young fan in an unusual spot. Should he try for more photos and video? Should he text his buddies and let them know what happened? Should he just enjoy the show? WHAT SHOULD HE DO?

Well, he kept his phone out...and nobody knows why:

Enjoy your 15 minutes of fame, kid.

[Twitter]

