Internet Goes Wild over 'Selfie Kid' on Phone During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Internet Goes Wild over 'Selfie Kid' on Phone During Super Bowl Halftime ShowFebruary 4, 2018
Sometimes stars are born out of nowhere, just when the moment is right.
At least that's the way it is in the age of the internet.
On Sunday night, one kid managed to steal the show from Super Bowl LII halftime performer Justin Timberlake. How? All he did was do what millennials do—he was on his phone.
As Timberlake wrapped up his set, he made his way into the stands and sang for a bit from there. One lucky fan used that opportunity to snag the selfie of a lifetime:
Alexia Abrego @Alexia_Abrego23
Selfie award of the year goes to this kid #SuperBowlSelfie #JustinTimberlake 😭❤️ I would love to be this kid! 😊 https://t.co/airJstaHx12018-2-5 02:04:09
That part went off with no problems. It was what happened after, however, that caught everyone's attention. Timberlake decided to just finish the show from that spot, leaving the young fan in an unusual spot. Should he try for more photos and video? Should he text his buddies and let them know what happened? Should he just enjoy the show? WHAT SHOULD HE DO?
John M. Bishop @JohnBishop71
Star of the #SBLII halftime. Kid who isn't quite sure what to do with his phone, Timberlake dancing 3 feet away and 100m watching. https://t.co/8My9eYg8CN2018-2-5 01:38:57
Well, he kept his phone out...and nobody knows why:
Jamie McCarty @JamieMcCarty
https://t.co/ZOJOzdU9tg2018-2-5 01:42:58
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
🤔 #SuperBowl https://t.co/voWGHleu0p2018-2-5 02:04:43
Bleacher Report MLB @BR_MLB
https://t.co/A2tgC2N42e2018-2-5 02:46:05
Cincinnati Reds @Reds
https://t.co/t63kHdoSLO2018-2-5 02:09:44
Cleveland Indians @Indians
https://t.co/mbhDrCgD752018-2-5 02:11:06
Varoon Bose @varoonbose
https://t.co/fKnwvs9v2r2018-2-5 01:47:07
RedditCFB @RedditCFB
Live look at that kid's phone #SuperBowl https://t.co/KGvXQc07Ts2018-2-5 01:34:17
Enjoy your 15 minutes of fame, kid.
[Twitter]
Nick Foles Stared Down the GOAT — and Won