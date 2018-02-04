Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Tie Joe Montana, Jerry Rice for Most Playoff TD by Duo

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

With their fourth-quarter touchdown hookup in Super Bowl LII, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski tied an NFL record.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Gronkowski's 12th career touchdown catch from Brady matched Jerry Rice's total from Joe Montana of the San Francisco 49ers for the most in NFL playoff history:

The record-tying score was huge because it allowed the Patriots to take a 33-32 lead against the Philadelphia Eagles after Stephen Gostkowski's extra point.

Brady and Gronkowski previously connected for a five-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the third quarter that brought New England to within three points.

Montana and Rice set the mark during their time together from 1985 to 1990.

Gronkowski has caught at least one touchdown in seven of his last eight playoff games. The only outlier is the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago, when he left in the second quarter with a concussion.