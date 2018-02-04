Super Bowl Quarter Score 2018: Eagles vs. Patriots 4th-Quarter Update and Recap

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

A record-breaking offensive showdown featuring only one punt all night saw Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles upset Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium, 41-33.

More than 1,000 total yards and north of 300 passing yards for each passer came down to a gutsy fourth-down call by an up-and-coming head coach and his backup quarterback before a game-clinching turnover created by the NFL's best pass rush.

The Eagles started the quarter by putting up points within the first minute via a field goal from rookie Jake Elliott to take a 32-26 lead. It was the latest expected, thrilling scoring drive for two teams that had exchanged scoring drives and little in the way of defense for the entirety of the third quarter.

Brady, sitting on north of 400 yards passing on only 19 completions entering the final frame, predictably didn't need long to get his offense back down the field for a scoring opportunity.

After touchdowns to Rob Gronkowski and Chris Hogan in the third quarter, Brady emphasized Danny Amendola to start the fourth, hitting him for three completions before a four-yard score to Gronkowski:

The score helped put the Patriots up 33-32, and as ESPN Stats & Info noted, the Brady and Gronkowski connection made noteworthy history:

With the way the two exchanged scoring drives most of the night, Foles and the Eagles cruising down the field for a response seemed a likely outcome.

This started to ring true, especially with tight end Zach Ertz coming up with a big catch on a 3rd-and-6 chance with about eight minutes left in the final frame.

Like most of the night, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson came up with a play the Patriots didn't have an answer for—on fourth down. He went right back to the well, arguably with the Super Bowl on the line, drawing up a play for Ertz, who reeled in the critical conversion. Based on data from ESPN Stats & Info, the Eagles went into the situation confident:

The second-biggest gamble of the night for the Eagles, the other being the fourth-down try in which Foles caught a touchdown pass near the end of the first half, put the Eagles in a position to potentially bleed the clock while in field-goal range.

Foles, pressure of the moment an afterthought, kept dealing in Brady-esque fashion:

Call it the Ertz drive—the star tight end then found himself on the receiving end of a touchdown capable of putting the Eagles in the driver's seat:

Only capable of, because—after a year's worth of drama regarding the catch rule—the officials needed to review the play.

After an extensive review with a possible Lombardi Trophy hinging on the decision, officials ruled Ertz a runner after the catch before he broke the plane of the end zone, making the dramatic bobble a non-factor on the way to the 38-33 Eagles lead.

Potential controversy averted, the scenario boiled down to something simple—Brady with 2:21 on the clock and a Super Bowl at stake.

The Eagles crashed the potential storyline. Like the New York Giants in a Super Bowl classic before them, pressure from the defensive line changed the outcome of the game, with Brandon Graham, rookie end Derek Barnett and others collapsing the pocket and forcing a fumble:

Even after the turnover, timeouts and the two-minute warning meant Brady wasn't out of it yet. But the Foles-led offense put the rookie Elliott into a position for a 46-yard attempt, which he nailed to make it 41-33.

That left Brady with an eight-point deficit and 91 yards between a second consecutive Super Bowl overtime. But those details put the Eagles defensive line in a position of strength, with the consistent pressure forcing Brady into an uncomfortable position.

Gronkowski moved the chains twice after a fourth-down conversion, creating a nail-biting finish, but the final Hail Mary fell to the turf, cementing the Eagles as champions for the first time since the pre-Super Bowl era after a modern classic.

