Eagles Parade 2018: Reported Route, Date, Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream, More

After being the underdog in every game this postseason, the Philadelphia Eagles have captured their first-ever Super Bowl title in a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Quarterback Nick Foles was on fire for the entire game, throwing for 373 yards, three touchdowns and even caught a touchdown from tight end Trey Burton on one of the most aggressive play calls we've witnessed. Ever.

Foles was also named MVP of the game.

The Eagles haven't had a professional sports championship parade since the 2008 Philadelphia Phillies—it's been a while.

What makes this Super Bowl victory all the more impressive is that it was done without Carson Wentz, who tore his ACL and LCL in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Whether you plan to take a trip to Philly or watch from afar, find out below how to do so.

Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl Victory Parade Info

Reported Date: Wednesday

Reported Time (ET): Early morning

TV: TBA

Live Stream: TBA

According to the City of Philadelphia's Twitter account, the parade information will all be released Monday, but PennLive.com's Candy Woodall reported the parade will happen Wednesday morning and will follow previous parade routes.

Rain, sleet, snow or shine, no weather is going to stop Eagles fan from attending this parade, and that's a good thing, as this week's forecast is shaping up to have a little of everything.

According to Weather.com, the temperatures throughout the week range from 34 to 46 degrees, but Wednesday—the reported date of the parade—shows a 100 percent chance of precipitation. But again, don't expect a little snow or rain to slow these fans down.

We may not have official details on the parade yet, or even where to watch it on television or where to live-stream it, but Eagles safety Rodney McCloud is telling everyone he'll see them on Broad Street, so maybe that's an area that should be checked out, especially since it aligns with the expected route in Woodall's report.

When the parade does go down, though, it will be nothing short of action-packed.

Not only will those age 21 and older get a free beer from Bud Light, as Darren Rovell of ESPN reported, but Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson told Ross Tucker of NBCSN that he plans to buy beer for everyone in Philadelphia.

The Eagles aren't the only team celebrating Sunday night, though—the Eagles social media team has also logged off social media for the evening and are also basking in the win, per the Eagles' Twitter account.

Per OddsShark, they were underdogs three games in a row, but they overcame the odds once again in the biggest game of them all.

Philadelphia is going to be going wild over this one for quite some time, and deservedly so.