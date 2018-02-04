Eagles Parade 2018: Reported Date, Route, Expectations After Super Bowl Win

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

For the first time in its franchise's history, the Philadelphia Eagles can finally call themselves Super Bowl champions after a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Awarded Super Bowl MVP honors, quarterback Nick Foles tallied 373 passing yards, three touchdown passes and also caught a touchdown from tight end Trey Burton.

The Eagles found themselves trailing for just a little over seven total minutes in this game. Other than that, they were in the driver's seat the entire way thanks to aggressive play-calling from head coach Doug Pederson and an incredible performance by Foles.

Former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount also had quite the game himself, carrying the ball 14 times for 90 yards and a touchdown—what sweet revenge.

Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks being ruled out early in the game with a head injury only helped the Eagles, too, as it was one less weapon to worry about.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was vocal in his satisfaction over the win, even dropping an "OMG!"

For the City of Philadelphia, this will be their first professional sports championship parade since the Philadelphia Phillies won the World Series in 2008.

According to Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the parade is officially set for Wednesday, Feb. 7. No time has been announced yet.

Sources told Candy Woodall of PennLive.com similar details and although the route has to be confirmed, there's an idea of where it's likely to be held: "[L]ike previous victory parades, it is expected to travel much of Broad Street, move around City Hall, catch the Ben Franklin Parkway and end at the Art Museum."

According to Weather.com, there is set to be rain and snow on Wednesday in Philadelphia, with a temperature high of 45 degrees and a low of 27.

Don't expect a little precipitation to stop these Eagles fans from coming out and celebrating their first-ever Lombardi.

For those who are 21 and older, you'll get a free Bud Light for showing up, too.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN, Bud Light will be at bars throughout the parade route giving out one free beverage to each parade-goer.

As this Barstool Sports video shows, the city is going wild and will be all night long.

Not only did the Eagles win their first Super Bowl, but the city of Philadelphia also joined Chicago, New York, Boston and Los Angeles as the only cities to win the World Series, Stanley Cup, Super Bowl and NBA title, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

From a viewer's point of view, this was one of the most satisfying Super Bowl's in recent memories, filled with plenty of excitement and entertainment.

Let's just hope the city can last through the night. Congrats, Philly.