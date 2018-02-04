Colts Linebacker Edwin Jackson Dies at Age 26

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver early Sunday morning on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

According to Justin L. Mack and Emma Kate Fittes of the Indianapolis Star, the 26-year-old Jackson and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe were standing near a stopped vehicle on the emergency shoulder of the road when they were hit by a pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Alex Cabrera Gonsales.

Police said Gonsales attempted to flee on foot before he was apprehended.

Monroe also died in the collision.

The Colts released the following statement:

"We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson's passing. Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization. We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day. We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time."

Colts wide receiver Donte Moncrief tweeted:

Per Mack and Fittes, investigators believe Monroe was a ride-sharing operator who stopped the car and got out with Jackson, who was feeling ill.

"It is believed Gonsales was intoxicated and was driving without a license," Sgt. John Perrine said in a statement. "He was transported to the Marion County Jail. The result of the test for intoxication is pending."

Perrine also stated the first officer on the scene, Trooper Ty Mays, hit either Jackson or Monroe, who was in the center lane.

Jackson was an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern in 2015 and appeared in three preseason games for the Arizona Cardinals before he was released.

He spent the 2017 season on injured reserve after appearing in 16 games for the Colts in 2016. Jackson started eight games that season and finished with 66 tackles and two sacks.