Chris Paul: Don't Take LeBron James for Granted Amid Rumors on Star's Future

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul warned the Cleveland Cavaliers not to take LeBron James' presence for granted as the Cavs decide what to do ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline.

On Sunday, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com passed along comments from Paul, James' longtime friend, about Cleveland potentially opting against upgrading its roster for the playoff run and for keeping its assets in case the four-time MVP leaves in free agency this summer.

"You've got LeBron James over there in that locker room. You know what I mean? What else the man need to do?" Paul said. "Don't take it for granted, man. Don't take it for granted."

The 33-year-old Ohio native can exercise a player option in his contract to hit the open market at season's end, but he's remained tight-lipped about his plans.

Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reported Thursday that King James would consider meeting with the already loaded Golden State Warriors if the Dubs can clear enough cap space to give him a max deal, a potentially worrisome outcome for the already top-heavy NBA.

James downplayed that speculation Friday.

"The first thing I did, started laughing, actually," James told reporters. "And then I thought about it. I think it's doing a [disservice]. It's nonsense, and it's a non-story."

Bill Simmons of The Ringer suggested Friday the rumor may have been planted in order to force the Cavaliers' hand:

The Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round draft pick is the Cavs' most valuable asset, but Terry Pluto of the Plain Dealer reported Saturday the front office wouldn't move the selection for a short-term upgrade but would for a "younger player who is under team control for a few years."

After Saturday's 120-88 loss to the Rockets, James said he wouldn't comment on whether the team needed to make a trade.

"I'm a player, and that's it," he said, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. "That's not a question for me. I show up to work every day. I bust my tail every day. I'm the first one to get to the gym, and I'm one of the last ones to leave. I do my part. I control what I can control, and that is what I can control."

The Cavaliers have lost 12 of their 18 contests since Christmas and have fallen seven games behind the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.