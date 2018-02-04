Liverpool, Tottenham Share Spoils in Spectacular 2-2 Premier League Draw

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur served up a thrilling Premier League fixture on Sunday, with three late goals leading to a 2-2 final score.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring early, but Victor Wanyama gave Spurs a deserved equaliser with a stunning drive late in the second half. Harry Kane missed a penalty, and Salah struck again in stoppage time just minutes later, seemingly handing his team the win.

Kane redeemed himself from the penalty spot in the dying seconds, however, capping off an exciting match.

Here's a look at the team sheet, via football writer Melissa Reddy:

It took the hosts just three minutes to grab the lead, and the goal came courtesy of a defensive blunder. Eric Dier's tackle saw the ball fall perfectly for Salah, who had a free run on goal and didn't miss.

Former U.S. international Jimmy Conrad couldn't help himself:

Spurs tried to respond through Christian Eriksen, but Virgil van Dijk got a touch on his shot, allowing Loris Karius to make an easy catch.

The fast and nervy start led to plenty of open play, but few real chances. Van Dijk produced another fine block, this time on Kieran Trippier, and James Milner powered a volley wide of the mark. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino also couldn't keep their efforts on target.

Van Dijk was feeling himself defensively and also got in on the action on the other side of the pitch, putting Hugo Lloris to work with a header. BBC Sport's Phil McNulty noted he was a real handful for the visitors:

Karius did well to parry a strike from Mousa Dembele, and Alexander-Arnold ran into a 42nd-minute booking for a high boot on Ben Davies.

Spurs needed some time to get settled early in the second half, and when they did, both Son Heung-min and Dele Alli went close, the later lacking the composure to convert from a great position.

Kane was caught offside twice during promising attacks, in what was a rough afternoon for the striker. Ladbrokes took aim at the England international:

Team-mate Alli stole the headlines for all the wrong reasons with 20 minutes left on the clock, as he was booked for simulation after an awful dive. Dejan Lovren was smart enough to pull back, and the midfielder looked silly going to the ground.

Kane aimed a header over the bar before Wanyama finally gave the hosts a deserved equaliser in the 80th with an absolute peach of a strike. Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe loved it:

And the visitors had a golden opportunity to grab the lead minutes later, when Karius brought down Kane. The stopper redeemed himself, however, saving the penalty.

But there was plenty more drama in store: First, Salah bagged his second goal of the match, seemingly ending the contest with a sensational run and finish.

But while Anfield was still celebrating, the assistant correctly spotted Van Dijk's foul on Erik Lamela, leading to another penalty. WhoScored's Ben McAleer couldn't believe it:

Despite his earlier miss, Kane stepped up once again, netting his 100th Premier League goal this time around.

After the match, both managers had very different views on the contest. Reds coach Jurgen Klopp blasted the official with comments that will likely result in some kind of punishment, per Jack Otway of the Daily Express:

"It was clear two sides high quality both wanted to win desperately, but the result was massively influenced by linesman decisions.

"[...] Did you ever hear? I am not allowed to go in their room until half an hour after.

"It was clear offside, unbelievable, I don't know what they were discussing.

"Yes, Virgil van Dijk touches him, but we all know Lamela wants the touch and we all know they were so hard fouls in the first half and we didn't get any fouls.

"That was the level for the game today, but then a situation in the last minute like that? Wow. He wanted to be middle of interest and he is."

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino told reporters he thought his team deserved the win, per Sky Sports (via Otway):

"I was calm, because I think the team plays so well. The feeling is we dropped two points. We were much, much, much better than Liverpool.

"Both were a penalty and nothing to say, it is not controversial—it is nothing.

"Sometimes people complain about the referee, but when they are right it is good to tell everyone."

The Reds' next outing will be against Southampton, while Spurs host Newport in a cup replay.