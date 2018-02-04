Manchester United Transfer News: Latest on Ivan Perisic's Exit Rumours

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Inter Milan's ability to keep hold of reported Manchester United target Ivan Perisic will depend on whether the Nerazzurri can qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

That's according to Calciomercato.com, with the outlet reporting the Red Devils remain interested in the Croatia international despite signing Alexis Sanchez in January. Depth in the wide areas remains an issue, and United manager Jose Mourinho would love to plug in the experienced former Borussia Dortmund man.

Perisic was frequently mentioned as a United target last summer, and he later told Mediaset Premium manager Luciano Spalletti played a key role in his decision to stay in Milan (h/t Goal).

Spalletti has continued to trust the 29-year-old despite his poor recent performances. Perisic started the 2017-18 campaign in sensational form, but he's cooled off significantly, and Inter have struggled as a result.

They haven't won in Serie A since early December and have consequently slid out of the title race. Even a top-four finish is in doubt, with AS Roma sitting on their heels.

Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi struggled to understand why Spalletti has stuck with the winger but also admitted Perisic's rough patch will likely come to an end at some point:

Perisic has a tendency to run hot and cold, and when he's hot, there are few wingers who can match his raw quality in Serie A. The speedster can dominate his wing and find plenty of success with crosses, but he's just as capable of sliding inside and scoring goals himself.

Inter have worked around financial fair play sanctions the past few years and need to be careful with their budget. A lack of Champions League football has cost them in recent years, and if they miss out on qualification for the lucrative competition yet again this season, they will likely be forced to sell players in the summer.

Along with star striker Mauro Icardi and defender Milan Skriniar, Perisic would be on the shortlist of potential departures. And of the three, he's perhaps the least likely to stay―the other two are younger and have more long-term value.

He will have to improve his form to earn a move to Old Trafford, however, with Mourinho now able to slot Sanchez into a wide role if he wants to and given youngsters like Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are battling for minutes.

Perisic is more of an archetypal winger than any of those players, but he won't be the only option in the transfer market in the summer.