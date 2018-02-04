40-Year-Old Tom Brady Becomes Oldest Player in NFL History to Win MVP Award

40-Year-Old Tom Brady Becomes Oldest Player in NFL History to Win MVP AwardFebruary 4, 2018
Charles Krupa/Associated Press
Fact: At 40 years and 184 days old, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady became the oldest player in NFL history to win the MVP award Saturday. It marks the third time in Brady's career he has won the award.
Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.
Source: NFL.com
Expert Picks & Predictions for Super Bowl 52