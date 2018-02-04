40-Year-Old Tom Brady Becomes Oldest Player in NFL History to Win MVP Award

February 4, 2018

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown by James White during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Fact: At 40 years and 184 days old, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady became the oldest player in NFL history to win the MVP award Saturday. It marks the third time in Brady's career he has won the award.

Source: NFL.com

