Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018: Previewing What to Watch for on Day 2

The first full day. The first medals. The 2018 Winter Olympics begin in earnest Friday for those in the United States, which is actually Saturday in South Korea.

Don't be confused by NBC showing the opening ceremonies at 8 p.m. ET. That's on a 14-hour delay. But you won't miss much if you watch that—just some round-robin action in curling's mixed doubles event and a bit of snowboard slopestyle qualifying.

If you'd like to see the first medal event, either set your alarm or get comfortable with your caffeinated beverages of choice. You might see a bit of U.S. history. Then be sure to stick around for one of the marquee events for South Korean fans—short-track speedskating—in which you'll almost certainly see some milestones.



There are five medals at stake on Day 2: biathlon, cross-country skiing, short-track speedskating, ski jumping and speedskating.

Here are the top stories for U.S. viewers to watch from Friday evening into Saturday morning.