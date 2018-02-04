Davis Cup Tennis 2018: Final Scores and Results from Round 1 Bracket

JORGE GUERRERO/Getty Images

Spain, Belgium, Croatia, Italy, Germany and France qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2018 Davis Cup tournament on Sunday, joining the United States and Kazakhstan in the next round.

The latter two teams had already wrapped up qualification by winning in the doubles on Saturday, and there were few surprises during Sunday's action. None of the ties went to a decisive fifth rubber, although some of the top stars had to dig very deep for their wins.

Here's a look at Sunday's key results:

France (1) 3-1 Netherlands

Japan 1-3 Italy (8)

Spain 3-1 Great Britain (3)

Australia (6) 1-3 Germany

Kazakhstan 4-1 Switzerland (5)

Coatia (4) 3-1 Canada

Serbia (7) 1-3 USA

Belgium (2) 3-1 Hungary

For the full match results, visit the Davis Cup's official website.

Recap

Great Britain entered the final day of their tie with Spain in need of a minor miracle, and in the first rubber of the day, Cameron Norrie fell short, losing in four sets to Albert Ramos Vinolas. The set scores were 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

The 22-year-old Norrie was a huge underdog against Ramos Vinolas, a hugely experienced player on clay who has made it to the quarter-finals of the French Open in the past. Stuart Fraser of The Times praised the youngster for his great effort, however:

Borna Coric and Denis Shapovalov played out the day's most-anticipated rubber, with the two stars of the future going head-to-head in Croatia. It was the 21-year-old who emerged victorious on home soil, beating Shapovalov 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Coric has been on the verge of a breakout for several years now, and he played some phenomenal tennis on Sunday, particularly on serve. At one point, he won nine points in a row to claim the contest, reminding fans and pundits alike of just how good he can be. Record's Jose Morgado was impressed:

David Goffin fired Belgium into the next round with a 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, who put together a solid effort but was clearly outmatched at key moments.

In Brisbane, a similar scenario played out, as Alexander Zverev needed just three sets to get past Nick Kyrgios.

The German star wants to accomplish far more in this year's Davis Cup:

Fabio Fognini needed five sets to win the fourth rubber against Japan's Yuichi Sugita, with the final scores being 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5. It was a big win for the Italians, who took full advantage of the fact Japan were without Kei Nishikori.

The last tie to be decided played out in Albertville, where hosts France took the win over the Netherlands through Adrian Mannarino, who battled his way past Robin Haase.