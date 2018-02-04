Darrell Bevell Reportedly Drawing Interest from Josh McDaniels, Giants, Vikings

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is drawing interest from the Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings to fill their vacant offensive coordinator positions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

In Indianapolis, Bevell would be working under Josh McDaniels, reportedly set to take over as the team's head coach following the Super Bowl. The Giants are building a whole new coaching staff around new head coach Pat Shurmur, who was formerly the offensive coordinator in Minnesota.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, in turn, is seeking a new offensive coordinator to replace Shurmur.

Bevell, 48, started his NFL coaching career with the Green Bay Packers in 2000 as an offensive assistant. He ascended to the role of quarterbacks coach in 2003 before taking over as the Vikings offensive coordinator in 2006, a role he held into the 2010 campaign.

He then became Seattle's offensive coordinator in 2011, remaining with the team until being fired this offseason.

Bevell's offenses with the Vikings and Seahawks finished in the top 10 in yards seven times and in the top 10 in points scored six times. In 2017, the Seahawks finished 13th in the NFL in both categories but limped down the stretch as the 9-7 squad lost three of its last four games and missed the postseason.

Wide receiver Doug Baldwin refused to blame Bevell for the offense's late struggles after the season, however, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com:

"It's not play-calling. It's not play-calling. We go into a game knowing what the defense is going to give us, the situations that we're going to be in. We don't execute as a team. Offensively, that's what we've seen time and time again, is that we do not execute the way that we should. And that's on us as players. You guys can blame Bev all you want to, but the truth of the matter is that Bev's not the problem."

Bevell's play-calling came into question in the past, though, most notably after he called a pass play at the goal line in the waning moments of Super Bowl XLIX rather than handing the ball off to bruising tailback Marshawn Lynch. The ensuing pass was famously intercepted by Malcolm Butler to secure a New England Patriots win.