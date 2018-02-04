Peyton Manning and Top Players Eligible for Hall of Fame in 2019, 2020 and 2021

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is among the most stacked in recent memory, but over the next three years, many more legendary players are set to become eligible for their enshrinement in Canton, Ohio.

On Saturday, Randy Moss, Brian Urlacher, Ray Lewis, Brian Dawkins, Terrell Owens, Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile and Bobby Beathard were all announced as Class of 2018 inductees.

With so many big names going into the Hall, plenty of deserving candidates fell short, including wide receiver Isaac Bruce, running back Edgerrin James, safety John Lynch and a bevy of offensive linemen such as Steve Hutchinson, Alan Faneca, Kevin Mawae and Tony Boselli.

Those players could have trouble getting in the Hall in the near future as well due to some of the big names that will be considered moving forward.

According to ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold, tight end Tony Gonzalez, safety Ed Reed and cornerback Champ Bailey will all be eligible for the first time in 2019.

In 2020, they will be followed by safety Troy Polamalu, wide receiver Reggie Wayne and linebacker Patrick Willis.

Perhaps most impressively, though, quarterback Peyton Manning, safety Charles Woodson and wide receiver Calvin Johnson will all be first-year eligible in 2021.

Gonzalez, Reed, Bailey, Manning and Woodson all seem like safe bets to be first-ballot Hall of Famers based on their incredible resumes.

Gonzalez is arguably the greatest tight end of all time; Reed, Bailey and Woodson have 30 Pro Bowl selections and 11 All-Pro nods between them; and Manning is first on the all-time list with 71,940 passing yards and 539 passing touchdowns in addition to being a two-time Super Bowl champion and five-time NFL MVP.

Polamalu, Wayne, Willis and Johnson all figure to get in eventually, but they could have a slightly longer wait.

Polamalu's numbers are a bit short of what Reed and Woodson put up. Wayne was never considered elite, and both Willis and Johnson retired early, though they both were hugely productive throughout their careers.