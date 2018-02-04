Odell Beckham Jr. Wants New Giants Contract so He 'Can Move Past It'

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, said on the red carpet at the NFL Honors show Saturday that he's ready to work out an extension with the team.

Per Dan Duggan of NJ Advance Media, Beckham said:

"It's that time just to get it over with. I really want to do it so I can move past it. It's too much sitting around thinking, 'Where am I going to be at?' I need to know where I can start buying furniture for a house. I want to have a place set where I know, 'OK, this is home. I can always go back to home.' So it's just a little intermediate process right now. I'm sure it will get worked out."

On the field, Beckham has been nothing short of electrifying, registering 313 receptions, 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns in his first four seasons (47 games). His 2017 campaign was cut short after just four contests, however, because of a fractured ankle.

But Beckham's time in New York hasn't been without controversy, from a bizarre celebration and sideline outbursts to his infamous Miami boat trip with several teammates the week before the Giants' wild-card loss to the Green Bay Packers last season.

If New York has any reservations, it can put off signing Beckham to a long-term extension. He'll play under an $8.5 million fifth-year option in 2018, per Spotrac.com, and the Giants could then hit him with the franchise tag, keeping him from free agency at the expense of paying him a hefty one-year salary.

Doing so would come at the risk of aggrieving Beckham, however. For example, Washington couldn't come to terms with a key player, quarterback Kirk Cousins, and slapped the franchise tag on him twice. In turn, observers wondered if Cousins would ever sign with Washington long term, though the situation was seemingly resolved Tuesday when the team reportedly traded for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.

Cousins will now likely become a free agent with the chance to earn a massive new contract. Were Beckham to hit free agency, he'd likely become the highest-paid wide receiver in history, though his ambitions go beyond than that.

"It's like the elephant in the room," he said in a video for Uninterrupted before training camp in 2017. "And you know you don't want to talk about it, and I've gotten to the point in my life where like, 'Nah—there's no need to not talk about it.' I believe that I will be hopefully not just the highest-paid receiver in the league but the highest-paid, period."

A day later, Giants co-owner John Mara responded.

"He deserves to get paid; we're gonna pay him," he said, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. "He's going to get a long-term contract.

"I think that'll happen sooner rather than later, but there's no timetable. There's no reason for us to rush into it."

Given his latest comments, however, Beckham seems ready for something to get done.