CM Punk Tweets After Announcement of UFC 225 in Chicago

David Dermer/Associated Press

CM Punk tweeted Saturday after the UFC announced that UFC 225 will be held in Chicago on June 9.

With the following post, Punk suggested he might have interest in being part of the card:

Punk is a Chicago native who hasn't competed since UFC 203 in September 2016. He lost that bout to Mickey Gall by submission in the first round.

Since that defeat, the 39-year-old Punk's UFC career has been in flux.

Shortly after Punk's loss, UFC President Dana White said on UFC Tonight that he didn't envision the former WWE Superstar having another fight in his promotion (h/t Tristen Critchfield of Sherdog.com): "Is CM Punk going to be a guy who is going to stay in the UFC and continue to fight? Probably not. But he wanted to try it. I like the guy. I respect the guy. He wanted to fight in the UFC. He wanted to do it. He trained for two years, and he did it."

In January, however, White seemed to have a change of heart.

He told the Associated Press he was "working on" the second fight for Punk and added (h/t ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto), "I like that guy. He's a good dude. He wants to give it another shot. I'm going to give it to him."

UFC 225 will be the first UFC pay-per-view held in Chicago, and getting a hometown favorite like Punk on the card could help generate interest regardless of who else is set to fight.

Punk is still searching for success inside the Octagon, but as a five-time WWE world champion, he has big-time name recognition despite his limitations as a fighter.