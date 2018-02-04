Pro Football Hall of Fame 2018: Top Speeches, Highlights and Reaction

David McCracken
February 4, 2018

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR NFL - Former NFL players Robert Brazile, from left, Brian Dawkins, Bobby Beathard, Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, and Brian Urlacher who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2018, attend the 7th Annual NFL Honors at the Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by AJ Mast/Invision for NFL/AP Images)
AJ Mast/Associated Press

Ladies and gentlemen, Terrell Owens has finally made the Hall of Fame. 

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its latest class of enshrinees Saturday, inducting Owens, Randy MossRay Lewis, Brian Dawkins, Brian Urlacher, Bobby Beathard, Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer during the 2018 NFL Honors Show

How's that for star power?

It's been a lifelong dream for many of this year's players, whose names have now been immortalized.

To look at the best reactions from the latest men to have their names and careers placed in Canton, Ohio, look at the Pro Football Hall of Fame's reaction video.

               

Breakdown of 2018 Class

Ray Lewis

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Lewis spent his 17-year career with the Baltimore Ravens before retiring in 2012, earning 13-time Pro Bowl selections. He was a seven-time first-team All-Pro, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time Super Bowl champion and one-time Super Bowl MVP.

In 228 regular-season games, Lewis racked up an astonishing 2,061 tackles, 41.5 sacks, 31 interceptions, 20 fumble recoveries and 19 forced fumbles.

                     

Randy Moss

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN analysts Randy Moss smiles on set during the MNF broadcast prior to the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on September 25, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Je
Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

One of the most feared wideouts in NFL history, Moss played for the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers over 14 seasons, making six Pro Bowls and earning All-Pro first-team honors four times.

He was also named the 1998 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Moss hauled in 982 receptions for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns. And the moment he found out he was being enshrined in the Hall of Fame will stand out forever.

                

Terrell Owens

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

He finally made it.

It took three tries, but the 15-year NFL veteran was selected to enter the Hall of Fame after making six Pro Bowls and five-time first-team All-Pro selections.

Owens ranks eighth all time in receptions (1,078), second in receiving yards (15,934) and third in receiving touchdowns (153). He also finished with 1,000 or more receiving yards in nine seasons and will not only be remembered for his play on the football field but also his antics off of it.

              

Brian Urlacher

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 05: Brian Urlacher speaks among the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class during the press conference for the 60th NFF Anual Awards Ceremony at New York Hilton Midtown on December 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

When it comes to middle linebackers, they don't come much better than Brian Urlacher.

An eight-time Pro Bowler, Urlacher was also a four-time first-team All-Pro, the 2000 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and the 2005 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

He appeared in 182 regular-season games and recorded 1,353 tackles, 41.5 sacks, 22 interceptions, 15 fumble recoveries and 12 forced fumbles.

                

Brian Dawkins

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The heart and soul of the Philadelphia Eagles during his time in the City of Brotherly Love, Brian Dawkins was a force to be reckoned with.

The hard-hitting safety was a nine-time Pro Bowler, five-time first-team All-Pro and racked up 1,131 career tackles, 37 interceptions, 26 sacks, 37 forced fumbles and 19 fumble recoveries in 224 games. 

What a career.

              

Robert Brazile

DENVER, CO - November 2: Otis Armstrong #24 of the Denver Broncos gets tackled by Robert Brazile #52 of the Houston Oilers during an NFL football game November 2, 1980 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Brazile played for the Oilers from 1975-84. (
Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Brazile spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Houston Oilers and was a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro. It's just a shame his career tallies in tackles and sacks were never recorded.

One of the senior committee selections in this year's class, Brazile was a dominant force on defense and was named the 1975 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

In 147 games, Brazile also had 13 interceptions and 14 fumble recoveries. 

                

Jerry Kramer

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 15: Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer and former Green Bay Packer looks on the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 15, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jon
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

After 45 years of eligibility, the wait is finally over for Jerry Kramer.

Kramer spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers as a right guard and even as a kicker, leading the NFL with an 81.8 field-goal percentage back in 1962.

He was a three-time Pro Bowler, a five-time first-team All-Pro, won five NFL championships and two Super Bowls.

                 

Bobby Beathard

