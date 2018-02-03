LeBron James Says Cavaliers Should Be Taken off National TV for Rest of Season

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets thumped the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-88 at Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday night, and LeBron James had some blunt thoughts for reporters following the blowout.

"I'm lost for words, actually," he said, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. "Going 0-8 on national television. They should take us off every nationally televised game for the rest of the season."

Saturday's defeat dropped the Cavaliers to 30-21, leaving them a half-game ahead of the Washington Wizards for the Eastern Conference's No. 3 seed.

Cleveland is 6-9 dating back to Jan. 1 and is being outscored by an average of 7.2 points per 100 possessions since then, according to NBA.com. The Phoenix Suns are the only team with a more futile mark (minus-11.0).

"Just want to get better," James said, per Fedor. "When you have an opportunity, you do your job and you do it to the highest of your ability and you live with those results. We don't do that every day."

According to point guard Isaiah Thomas, the improvement has to start on the defensive end.

"I don't know the last time we got on the floor for a loose ball," he told reporters Saturday night, per Cleveland.com. "I know that teams I've been on, defense is determined on deflections, steals, loose balls, who's the hardest working team."

The reeling Cavaliers will try to avoid a complete meltdown Tuesday against the Orlando Magic.