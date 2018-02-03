Kevin Love on Missing All-Star Game with Broken Hand: 'Unlucky S--t Luck'

Alec Nathan
February 3, 2018

Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the game against the Orlando Magic on January 18, 2018
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love reflected on his latest injury Saturday night after he was diagnosed with a broken hand that will require him to sit out approximately eight weeks. 

"It's just one of those unlucky s--t luck kind of things. You can quote me on that," Love told reporters prior to the Cavaliers' game against the Houston Rockets, per ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst"It's frustrating. It's not just All-Star, it's missing time ... When I looked at [trainer] Steve Spiro kind of walking off the court I said, 'I know this feeling, this sucks, I can't believe it. Two years in a row.'"

Love has been no stranger to prolonged, injury-induced absences since he arrived in Cleveland. 

The five-time All-Star suffered a dislocated left shoulder in the 2015 playoffs against the Boston Celtics and missed a month last season after he had arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body from his left knee.

This time, Love will heal without undergoing a procedure. 

"The connotation or the idea in sports is any time you go under the knife it's bad," Love said, per Windhorst. "In some cases, at least with the hand, you understand that with certain breaks you can actually come back faster. With this, I think it's great to be able to avoid that and almost right way get back and still stay in shape and do most things."

Love, 29, is averaging 17.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game on 46.3 percent shooting from the field and 40.4 percent shooting from three. 

