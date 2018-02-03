Janet Jackson Confirms She Won't Join Justin Timberlake at Super Bowl Halftime

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Music Icon Award honoree Janet Jackson attends OUT Magazine #OUT100 Event presented by Lexus at the the Altman Building on November 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for OUT Magazine)
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Janet Jackson released a statement Saturday night confirming she will not make an appearance at the Super Bowl 52 halftime show alongside Justin Timberlake.

"To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow; I will not," she wrote. "Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon."

Jackson's last appearance on the Super Bowl halftime stage came in 2004 when Timberlake removed part of her top and exposed her breast.

"It's just something that you have to look back on and go, 'OK, you can't change what's happened, but you can move forward and learn from it," Timberlake said during an interview with Beats 1's Zane Lowe, according to Rolling Stone's Ryan Reed. "It's just one of those things were you go, like, 'Yeah, what do you want me to say?' We're not going to do that again."

Timberlake told reporters at his Super Bowl press conference on Thursday that there will be no surprise performers at this year's halftime show.

"To be honest, I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests," he said, per USA Today's Carly Mallenbaum. "There's a whole list I think Vegas has a lot of odds on it, I heard, from 'N Sync to (Jay-Z) to Chris Stapleton to Janet (Jackson). But this year, I'm just excited. My band The Tennessee Kids, they're my special guests, and I'm excited this year to rock the stage."

