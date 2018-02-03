NFL Play of the Year 2017-18: Award Winner, Candidates and Reaction

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 14: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Minnesota Vikings scores a touchdown as time expires against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Minnesota Miracle, which will forever be seared into the memories of Vikings fans (and Saints fans, too), was honored Saturday evening by the NFL as the 2017-18 Play of the Year. 

The NFL relayed footage of the 61-yard connection between Case Keenum and Stefon Diggs, which came as the clock expired as the Vikings stunned the New Orleans Saints for a divisional-round playoff win. 

More than 30 plays were nominated for the award—including Rob Gronkowski's one-handed touchdown catch and Marshon Lattimore's mind-boggling interception, both in Week 16—but Diggs' stunning score stood out as the year's most indelible moment. 

According to NFL.com's Dan Hanzus, it represented the first time in league history that a postseason game ended with a winning touchdown on the final play of the fourth quarter. 

"I was preparing for somebody to contact me so I could go out of bounds, but nobody contacted me," Diggs said, per ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert. "I kind of lost my footing a little bit. I just tried to gather myself with my hand. My hand never let me down. Just tried to gather myself, and the rest is history."

