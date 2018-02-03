Keenan Allen Wins NFL Comeback Player of Year

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was named the 2017 Comeback Player of the Year during the NFL Honors show at the Northrop Auditorium in Minneapolis.

The league announced Allen's selection Saturday night.

After missing the 2015 season's second half with a kidney injury, the North Carolina native saw his 2016 campaign end after one game due to a torn ACL.

The 25-year-old University of California product bounced back in a major way in 2017, though, as he racked up 102 catches for 1,393 yards and six touchdowns. He ranked third among wide receivers in yardage and fourth in receptions.

His career-best season also earned him his first Pro Bowl selection.

On Wednesday, he said on Fox Sports' Undisputed he's "the best in the league," though the likes of Julio Jones, Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. get more attention.

"No question. I can do what those guys do," Allen said. "What they doing, I'm doing. You know, no question about it. It's just as far as football, you know, those guys are in a big media. You know, they get we don't have a lot of games out there on TV like that."

If he can match his 2017 numbers next season, he'll garner more attention as one of the league's top wideouts.