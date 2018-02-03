Todd Gurley Wins NFL Offensive Player of Year: Full Voting Results

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley parlayed a sensational 2017 season into NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors on Saturday night.

Gurley, 23, led the NFL with 2,093 yards and 19 touchdowns from scrimmage during his third year out of Georgia.

NFL.com's David Ely provided the final voting breakdown:

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Gurley and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald became the first pair of teammates to win Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season since the Ravens' Ray Lewis and Jamal Lewis achieved the feat in 2003.

The 2016 season was a slog for Gurley, as he mustered 3.2 yards per carry, 1,212 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns under Jeff Fisher.

However, the arrival of Sean McVay reinvigorated Gurley and transformed him into the NFL's most dangerous offensive weapon.

Not only did Gurley rattle off 4.7 yards per carry while rushing for a career-high 1,305 yards, but McVay started to take advantage of his running back's strong hands and funneled a whopping 87 targets his way.

By season's end, Gurley had racked up a team-high 64 receptions for 788 yards and six scores.

"[He] certainly is a special player," McVay told reporters in December, per the Los Angeles Daily News' Rich Hammond. "With Todd's success, that is a reflection of our offensive unit, but I think it's a great honor for him. I think he certainly has put himself into legitimate (MVP) conversations with that, just based on the production and what he has meant to our team."

With his legend growing, Gurley will try to churn out huge numbers again in 2018 as the Rams look to avenge their wild-card round playoff loss to the Atlanta Falcons and jockey for a spot in Super Bowl 53.