Terrell Owens Announces He Has Made Hall of Fame in 2018 Class

Longtime NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens announced Saturday he's been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of its 2018 class.

Owens confirmed his selection with an Instagram post:

The official announcement will come during Saturday night's NFL Honors broadcast on NBC.

Owens rose to stardom during an eight-year run with the San Francisco 49ers, who selected him in the third round of the 1996 draft out of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

The 44-year-old Alabama native, who became known for his outspoken approach, also made stops with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals during a 15-year NFL career.

His antics more so than his numbers were probably why Hall of Fame voters passed him over twice before voting him in Saturday. Owens told Pete Prisco of CBS Sports earlier in the week he passed the statistical thresholds "with flying colors," making it clear something else was being considered.

"But obviously when it comes to me—when it comes to T.O.—there's all the hurdles that have to be hurdled ... in order to get in," Owens said. "So, whatever they are, I don't know what it is, but I think everybody has mentioned it enough to the point that something needs to be changed. What that is I have no idea..."

In all, Owens made 1,078 catches for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns in 219 career games.

His resume also includes six Pro Bowl selections and five First Team All-Pro nods.