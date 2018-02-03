Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Mauro Icardi and Mateo Kovacic

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly set to rival Real Madrid for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, while Mateo Kovacic's agent has responded to speculation linking the midfielder with a move to Roma.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing the Argentinian to Old Trafford and will fight Madrid for his signature, according to Ole (h/t Football Italia).

Icardi is enjoying another superb season with Inter and has 18 goals in 22 Serie A outings for the Nerazzurri.

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has said Real Madrid are following the 24-year-old and he is tempted by the Spanish champions, per Goal:

Madrid have an ageing attack with Cristiano Ronaldo set to turn 33 and Karim Benzema already 30. Sports writer Andy West notes the ages of their key players:

Manager Zinedine Zidane's side have endured a poor defence of their La Liga title. The team are 18 points behind leaders Barcelona and have also been knocked out of the Copa del Rey. Their only remaining hope of silverware this season lies in the UEFA Champions League, and they face a tough tie against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

Their form this season suggests that the club will look to invest heavily in the summer, and rejuvenating the attack may be a priority. Icardi's form means he is likely to be a target, although Madrid remain interested in Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Calciomercato.com).

Manchester United strengthened their attack in January by bringing in Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal. The Red Devils also signed Romelu Lukaku last summer and, with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford already in the squad, have a strong forward line.

A move for Icardi may appeal, but the club look in need of defensive reinforcements if they are to challenge for the title next season and potentially another central midfielder to replace the retiring Michael Carrick.

Meanwhile, Kovacic's agent, Nikky Vuksan, has spoken about reported interest from Roma. Per LaRoma24.it (h/t Football Italia), he said: "You'd have to ask Monchi whether he is interested in Mateo."

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Vuksan was also asked if the midfielder could leave Real Madrid this summer and replied: "I would prefer not to answer that... Let's say, no comment."

Kovacic has struggled for game time at Real Madrid this season and has made just one La Liga start. The midfielder also came under scrutiny for his performance in the Clasico defeat to Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu in December.

The Croatian was tasked with man-marking Lionel Messi, and he played a role in Barcelona's opener, as his decision to stay with the Argentinian allowed Ivan Rakitic to run free and find Sergi Roberto, who set up Luis Suarez. Per West, it was not the first Clasico clash where he'd had problems:

Manchester United are also said to be interested in Kovacic, according to Le10Sport (h/t Jake Lambourne at The Sun).

If Real Madrid do look to shake up their squad this summer, Kovacic could be a prime candidate to depart. He has fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu and may be tempted to move on in search of more regular game time.