Max Holloway Reportedly Won't Fight Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 with Leg Injury

UFC is scrambling to find an opponent for Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 after Max Holloway suffered an injury that will prevent him from defending the featherweight championship.

ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto first reported UFC is in the process of finding a new main event for the March 3 event in Las Vegas.

MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani added the fight has been cancelled after Holloway suffered a leg injury.

Holloway and Edgar were originally supposed to fight at UFC 218 in December. Edgar was forced to withdraw from that event, telling MMAjunkie's Mike Bohn and John Morgan he was injured in a "freak accident" while sparring.

UFC replaced Edgar at that event with Jose Aldo, who Holloway defeated at UFC 212 to win the undisputed featherweight championship.

A former UFC lightweight champion, Edgar hasn't fought since defeating Yair Rodriguez last May. The 36-year-old has lost his last four title fights dating back to 2012.