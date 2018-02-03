Aaron Ramsey Nets Hat-Trick as Arsenal Rout Everton

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IFebruary 3, 2018

Arsenal's Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring the team's fifth goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 3, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)
ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsey scored a hat-trick as Arsenal thrashed Everton 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target in his Gunners debut.

The hosts were in rampant form, as two goals by Ramsey and a Laurent Koscielny header put them 3-0 up after just 19 minutes. Aubameyang then scored his first goal for the club to cap a superb first-half display.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled one back for Everton after the break before Ramsey completed his hat-trick. Henrikh Mkhitaryan also shined, as he ended his home debut with three assists.

    

