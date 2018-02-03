Aaron Ramsey Nets Hat-Trick as Arsenal Rout Everton

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsey scored a hat-trick as Arsenal thrashed Everton 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target in his Gunners debut.

The hosts were in rampant form, as two goals by Ramsey and a Laurent Koscielny header put them 3-0 up after just 19 minutes. Aubameyang then scored his first goal for the club to cap a superb first-half display.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled one back for Everton after the break before Ramsey completed his hat-trick. Henrikh Mkhitaryan also shined, as he ended his home debut with three assists.

