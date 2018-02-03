Larry Nassar Reportedly Abused Over 2 Dozen Victims During FBI Investigation

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2018

Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar listens during the sentencing phase in Eaton, County Circuit Court on January 31, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. Last week Nassar was sentenced in Ingham County to 40 years to 175 years in prison. The number of identified sexual abuse victims of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has grown to 265, a Michigan judge announced Wednesday as a final sentencing hearing commenced. Prosecutors said at least 65 victims were to confront Nassar in court, in the last of three sentencing hearings for the disgraced doctor who molested young girls and women for two decades in the guise of medical treatment. / AFP PHOTO / JEFF KOWALSKY (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)
JEFF KOWALSKY/Getty Images

Disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar reportedly sexually abused at least 27 women and girls between the start of the FBI investigation in July 2015 and an Indianapolis Star report detailing his mistreatment of patients in September 2016.

On Saturday, the New York Times provided further details about the slow pace of the FBI probe into the allegation as the number of accusers against Nassar, which has since reached 265, continued to mount.

The New York Times review found "little evident urgency" into the matter. Gina Nichols, the mother of victim Maggie Nichols, told the outlet almost 11 months passed between the time her daughter provided information leading to the federal investigation and contact from the FBI.

W. Jay Abbott, the former special agent in charge of the FBI's Indianapolis bureau, told the Times there were a lot of procedural hurdles that made the investigation difficult to execute since Nassar's actions took place in different parts of the country, raising jurisdiction questions.

He also explained why nobody could alert potential victims of the claims against Nassar, calling it a "tricky" situation.

"There is a duty to warn those who might be harmed in the future," Abbott said. "But everyone is still trying to ascertain whether a crime has been committed. And everybody has rights here."

Nassar received a 60-year federal sentence in December on child pornography charges and was sentenced to a further 40-175 years last month after pleading guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct.

He's currently facing a third sentencing hearing for three counts of criminal sexual conduct in Michigan.

