Devonta Freeman Avoids Surgery on Knee Injury; Could Return for OTAs

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman believes he could be ready for OTAs this offseason after dealing with knee injuries at the end of last season.

During an appearance on Friday's PFT Live with Mike Florio, Freeman said he was able to avoid surgery but wants to be careful with the volume of work he does to avoid a potential setback.

"Possibly," he said about being ready for OTAs. "But I'm going to take my time and let it heal so I won't have to deal with little knicks and knacks throughout the season, because that's the most important time for me. So I'm going to take my time and let it heal, get stronger. I need to be free when I'm out there."

After the Falcons were eliminated from the playoffs by the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 13, Freeman said he finished last season with a sprained MCL and PCL in his right knee.

"It was tough, but the game was on the line," he told ESPN's Vaughn McClure. "It was really more like a PCL, and I really started feeling stuff on my PCL. But that's no excuse. You know what I mean? You just have to play."

McClure noted Freeman was injured during Atlanta's Week 17 win over the Carolina Panthers.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Freeman led the Falcons with 865 rushing yards during the regular season.

Atlanta has yet to set an official start date for organized team activities.