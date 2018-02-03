Josh McCown Wants to Return to Jets Even If They Draft a QB

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown said Friday he's willing to re-sign with the organization, even if its front office invests an early draft pick in a signal-caller.

Brian Costello of the New York Post passed along comments from McCown about his outlook as an impending unrestricted free agent following his strong season with the Jets:

"It's hard to say, 'Hey, I want to go somewhere else' after you had the best year of your career. I liked being there and loved the organization and the guys in the locker room. I think there was a good foundation laid, something special and something that can be built. I understand and respect the evaluation process that has to take place, and let's see where that leads us. Who knows?"

McCown was a pleasant surprise for New York in 2017. Viewed as a short-term stopgap option, he started 13 games and completed 67.3 percent of his throws for 2,926 yards and 18 touchdowns with nine interceptions before a broken hand ended his campaign in December.

Though the 38-year-old Texas native enjoyed personal success, the Jets still finished the season 5-11 and earned the sixth overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Given the talent and depth in this year's quarterback class—Sam Darnold (USC), Josh Rosen (UCLA), Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State), Lamar Jackson (Louisville), Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) and Josh Allen (Wyoming) could all be selected in Round 1—it wouldn't be a surprise if New York grabbed a signal-caller with its top-10 choice.

McCown, who was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2002 draft, said he's willing to play the role of mentor if that's how the chips fall in the offseason, per Costello.

"That's part of this business," McCown said. "For me, I'm going to come in and be part of the quarterback room and assimilate the best that I can and give away my experiences and share that with whoever is in there. Whatever the case may be, I'm all for it."

He added: "I've said it from Day 1, I really root for these guys being able to find that long-term answer at quarterback and want them to succeed. If that's through the draft or that's through people already on the team, if I can be a part of helping that, I'd love to."

McCown would likely be best served signing elsewhere if he's looking for a chance to start. But his willingness to accept any role does seemingly increase the chances he'll return to New York.