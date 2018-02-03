Emeka Okafor, Pelicans Reportedly Agree to 10-Day Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2018

NEWARK, DE - JANUARY 3: Emeka Okafor #50 of the Delaware 87ers shoots the ball against the Erie Bayhawks during an NBA G-League game on January 3, 2018 at Bob Carpenter Center, Newark, DE.
Michael J. LeBrecht II/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans have found a temporary solution at center by reportedly signing Emeka Okafor.

Per Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, Okafor and the Pelicans are finalizing a 10-day contract.

Drafted No. 2 overall by the Charlotte Bobcats in 2004, Okafor was named Rookie of the Year after averaging 15.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

After playing 79 games for the Washington Wizards in 2012-13, injuries kept Okafor out of action. He was diagnosed with a herniated disc in his neck in September 2013 and wasn't medically cleared to play until last May.

Okafor, 35, will give the Pelicans frontcourt depth with DeMarcus Cousins out for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. He has averaged 12.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in nine NBA seasons with three teams.

