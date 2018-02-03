La Liga Results 2018: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 22 Matches

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Real Madrid twice let slip the lead in a 2-2 draw with struggling Levante on Saturday as the Spanish champions' dismal defence of their title continues.

The result means Los Blancos miss the chance to move above Valencia and into third place in the table and remain fourth but still a massive 18 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Elsewhere, Sevilla were thrashed 5-1 at Eibar, Real Betis beat Villarreal and Alaves saw off Celta Vigo.

Here's a look at all Saturday's La Liga results, the updated table and a recap of the best of the action.

Saturday's Results

Eibar 5-1 Sevilla

Real Betis 2-1 Villarreal

Alaves 2-1 Celta Vigo

Levante 2-2 Real Madrid

La Liga Table (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 57 (49)

2. Atletico Madrid 46 (23)

3. Valencia 40 (17)

4. Real Madrid 39 (24)

5. Villarreal 37 (7)

6. Sevilla 33 (-6)

7. Eibar 32 (-3)

8. Celta Vigo 31 (7)

9. Real Betis 30 (-8)

10. Getafe 28 (5)

11. Girona 28 (0)

12. Leganes 28 (-1)

13. Athletic Bilbao 27 (1)

14. Real Sociedad 26 (1)

15. Espanyol 24 (-10)

16. Alaves 22 (-13)

17. Levante 20 (-12)

18. Deportivo La Coruna 17 (-27)

19. Las Palmas 14 (-34)

20. Malaga 13 (-20)

Saturday Recap

Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane opted for his strongest line-up for the trip to Levante, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

Madrid started strongly and made the breakthrough after just 12 minutes, as Sergio Ramos headed them in front from a corner.

The goal was the defender's 50th La Liga goal for the club:

Per Opta, he's also the first defender to score in 14 consecutive seasons:

Madrid went on to have the better of the first half but could not add to their opener and were made to pay just before half-time.

Jose Luis Morales was sent clean through on goal, and although Keylor Navas saved his shot, the ball fell to Emmanuel Boateng to stroke home the equaliser.

The goal gave Levante encouragement, and they were far brighter after the break with Morales causing the visitors problems with his pace. The winger came close with a shot that Navas saved, the rebound falling to Jefferson Lerma, but he could not beat the Costa Rican from a tight angle.

With his team toiling, Zidane opted to bring on Isco for the ineffective Gareth Bale and was rewarded as the playmaker fired home on 81 minutes. Defender Sergio Postigo ought to have put the ball out of play but made a mess of it, which allowed Karim Benzema to nick the ball off him and pick out Isco in the box, and he made no mistake.

Levante had a glorious chance to equalise six minutes later as an unmarked Roger Marti headed wide at the far post. However, the hosts kept going and were rewarded in the 89th minute as January signing Giampaolo Pazzini took advantage of some slack marking to sweep past Navas.

Corrigan was critical of the Madrid defence and Ramos, in particular:

It's yet another poor result for Real Madrid and puts the pressure firmly back on Zidane. The team looked defensively vulnerable yet again despite the return of Ramos from injury, and the draw has halted the momentum they built up after big wins over Deportivo and Valencia.

It was also a bad day for Sevilla, as they suffered a big 5-1 defeat at Eibar, who move within a point of manager Vicenzo Montella's side.

Sevilla gave debuts to Roque Mesa, Sandro Ramirez and Miguel Layun in a match-changed line-up. Football writer Simon Harrison felt they might have had one eye on Wednesday's Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Leganes:

The hosts got off to the perfect start and opened the scoring in the first minute when Kike Garcia broke free and his shot beat goalkeeper Sergio Rico at his near post.

The defensive changes seemed to affect Sevilla, and Fabian Orellana made it 2-0 after 17 minutes before Pablo Sarabia pulled one back from the penalty spot four minutes later.

Ivan Ramis restored Eibar's two-goal lead just after the half-hour mark before the influential Orellana scored his second of the afternoon on 61 minutes.

Anaitz Arbilla completed the scoring by curling home a superb free-kick late on to make it a miserable afternoon for the visitors. Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge said it was one of Sevilla's worst defensive performances of the season:

Football writer Colin Millar highlighted manager Vincenzo Montella's record since he took over:

It's a poor result for Sevilla, which leaves their hopes of finishing in the top four now looking slim. Montella also looks to have a lot of work to do to tighten up his defence, which has shipped five goals in a match for the second time this year.

Elsewhere, Alaves maintained their fine recent form with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo that lifts them five points clear of the relegation zone.

The team have managed to transform their fortunes under coach Abelardo Fernandez, as highlighted by Corrigan:

The hosts took just four minutes to open the scoring, as Alfonso Pedraza slid home at the far post before Ibai Gomez crossed for Munir El Haddadi to slot home the second after just 18 minutes.

Opta showed how Munir is in good form this season:

Celta dominated possession but could not get back into the game, although they did pull one back as Iago Aspas netted in stoppage time. The striker now has 14 goals in his last 13 games and could be Spain's main striker at the FIFA 2018 World Cup, per Robbie Dunne at AS:

The defeat brings to an end a run of three consecutive wins for Celta, and they slip to eighth place in the table, a point behind Eibar.