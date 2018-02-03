Davis Cup Tennis 2018: Saturday Scores and Results, Updated Round 1 Schedule

Davis Cup Tennis 2018: Saturday Scores and Results, Updated Round 1 ScheduleFebruary 3, 2018
Spain have taken control of their Davis Cup clash with Great Britain after moving into a 2-1 lead, as Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez beat Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot in straight sets in the doubles on Saturday.
Elsewhere, defending champions France took the lead in their tie with the Netherlands, as Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut saw off Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer in four sets.
Australian Open runner-up Marin Cilic helped inspire Croatia to victory over Canada. Cilic and partner Ivan Dodig recovered from going two sets down to win in five sets and move into a 2-1 lead.
Meanwhile, United States sealed their spot in the quarter-finals by beating Serbia to move into an unassailable 3-0 lead in the tie. Ryan Harrison and Steve Johnson lost the first set on a tiebreak but came back to beat Nikola Milojevic and Miljan Zekic in four sets
Here's how things stand after Saturday's matches and a look back at some of the highlights from the doubles action.
Saturday Scores
(1) France 2-1 Netherlands
Spain 2-1 (3) Great Britain
(6) Australia 1-2 Germany
Japan 1-2 (8) Italy
Kazakhstan 3-0 (5) Switzerland
(4) Croatia 2-1 Canada
(7) Serbia 0-3 United States
(2) Belgium 2-1 Hungary
Saturday Recap
Great Britain will need to win both singles rubbers on Sunday if they are to beat Spain after being comfortably defeated in the doubles.
Carreno Busta and Lopez got off to the perfect start by breaking serve in the opening game. Great Britain tried to hit straight back and earned the opportunity to pull level, but some excellent serving from Carreno Busta saw Spain hold and move into a 2-0 lead.
The Spanish duo continued to serve well to take the first set 6-4, and an early break in the second saw them move 2-1 up and put them in control of the match.
The Davis Cup's official Twitter account showed just how well Lopez was playing:
Davis Cup @DavisCup
Thirty-six years young, but @feliciano_lopez is as stylish as ever on a tennis court. 🇪🇸🆚🇬🇧 #DavisCup https://t.co/CRR5YVbcfe2018-2-3 15:21:12
Meanwhile, Charlie Eccleshare at the Telegraph highlighted Carreno Busta's performance:
Charlie Eccleshare @CDEccleshare
Spain take the second set 6-4 and lead by two sets to love. Inglot‘s serve the one broken again. PCB MOM so far. Would be very surprised if he doesn’t play singles tomorrow. Inglot and Murray need to do what Norrie did against RBA yesterday and recover from a two-set deficit.2018-2-3 14:37:52
Spain took the second set 6-4 to leave Great Britain in real trouble, and the third set was far tighter. Murray did well to save two break points and hold serve at 6-5, and the set went into a tiebreak that Spain just edged 7-4.
Tennis writer Gaspar Ribeiro Lanca felt the Great Britain team were let down by their play at the net:
Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca
Great Britain's doubles specialists net game left much to be desired and it's local heroes Pablo Carreño-Busta and Feliciano López who get the win (6-4, 6-4, 7-6[4]) to give Spain the 2-1 after Day 2 here in Marbella #DavisCup2018-2-3 15:40:36
Spain will now head into Sunday's rubbers with the lead, and with home advantage, they will be big favourites to claim the win.
One of Saturday's most exciting matches was in Osijek, as hosts Croatia pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat Canada's Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil.
The match was Cilic's first since his defeat in the final of the Australian Open to Roger Federer, and Croatia got off to a slow start as Canada comfortably took the first set 6-2.
The duo backed that up by taking the second set 6-3, to delight their support, as shown by Tennis Canada:
Tennis Canada @TennisCanada
🇨🇦 Nestor/Pospisil take a 2️⃣-0️⃣ set lead over the Croatians in Osijek! One set to go! #GoCanada #DavisCup https://t.co/jkiwLTJPSH2018-2-3 14:24:29
Back came Croatia, taking the third set 6-4 and then forcing a decider after winning the fourth 7-5.
An early break followed for the hosts, with Dodig urging the home crowd to turn up the volume, per the Davis Cup:
Davis Cup @DavisCup
A huge moment in this deciding set as 🇭🇷 @cilic_marin and @DodigTennis earn a break! 🇭🇷🆚🇨🇦 #DavisCup https://t.co/95zxgDclSU2018-2-3 16:22:27
Another break for Croatia sealed their comeback, taking the fifth set 6-2 and to move them ahead overall in the tie.
Tennis writer Carole Bouchard was particularly impressed with Cilic's display:
Carole Bouchard @carole_bouchard
Amazing performance from Cilic and Dodig against Nestor / Pospisil. Down two sets to none, came back to win in five ! Marin, that's quite the entry in this tie !2018-2-3 16:31:23
There was another five-set thriller in Liege as Belgium, runners-up last time out, took on Hungary hoping to take the win after claiming victory in both singles rubbers on Friday.
However, Hungary had other ideas, and Attila Balazs and Marton Fucsovics stunned the home crowd by taking the first two sets 6-3 and 6-4.
There was little to choose between either side in the third, but Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore snatched it on the tiebreak to force the match into a fourth set.
Belgium then looked on course to seal a superb comeback after taking the fourth set 6-4, but Hungary managed to dig deep to take the fifth 7-5 and stay alive in the tie.
The Davis Cup showed the moment of victory:
Davis Cup @DavisCup
🇧🇪 V 🇭🇺 These two took it right to the wire but it ended with a thrilling win for Hungary. Congratulations Fucsovics & Balasz 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 🇧🇪 2 V 1 🇭🇺 #DavisCup https://t.co/3kEsD0hTFb2018-2-3 17:56:35
It's been another action-packed day of tennis, but there is still plenty left to play for on Sunday with the majority of the ties still to be decided.
