Eli Manning Says It's Not His Job to Mentor Giants' Young QBs

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

Eli Manning's long-term future with the New York Giants is uncertain, but the two-time Super Bowl MVP doesn't think of himself as a mentor for young quarterbacks on the roster.

Per ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan, Manning on Friday resisted the term "mentor:"

"It's not your job to mentor somebody, but I wouldn't look at it as that role. I would look at it as it's my job to prepare and compete and be ready to play each and every game. In that process, you're always talking football, helping out the other guys in the room, whether it's Davis Webb this year or Geno [Smith] or guys over the years. You always have back and forth. You're always helping them out. Nothing changes."

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman told ESPN's Chris Mortensen last month that Manning will remain the starting quarterback, but he also said the team will look at options in the upcoming draft.

Pat Shurmur, the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings this season, was hired as New York head coach Jan. 22.

Next season will be Manning's 15th in the NFL. He had just 19 touchdown passes, his fewest since 2013, and 18 turnovers as the Giants set a franchise record for losses in a season (3-13) in 2017.