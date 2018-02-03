Super Bowl 2018: Eagles vs. Patriots Kickoff Time and Live-Stream Features

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to upset the New England Patriots this Sunday in Super Bowl 52 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

It's a matchup between the league's most successful franchise of the 2000s—five Super Bowls and counting for the Patriots—and a team that's looking to win its first Super Bowl ever despite playing with their backup quarterback in Nick Foles.

The game should have yet another massive audience. Both teams have large, devoted fanbases. Some football fans might have Patriots fatigue, but the potential for schadenfreude if New England falls short will lure plenty of people in.

Tom Brady's celebrity extends well beyond the world of sports. He's the kind of person that can draw in all kinds of casual observers, curious to know whether or not he can win a sixth championship. The commercials, as always, promise to be a star-studded spectacle.

If the football and ads aren't enough, Justin Timberlake is playing the halftime show, as he looks to put his infamous appearance with Janet Jackson behind him. Pink will also make an appearance singing the national anthem.

If you for some reason haven't made plans for a Super Bowl party or aren't yet sure when or how to watch the game, here's the necessary viewing info below.

2018 Super Bowl Schedule

When: Sunday, February 4, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

TV Coverage: NBC

Live Stream: NBCSports.com

Mobile Stream: Yahoo Sports App or NFL Mobile

People who are on the go and still want to try to tune into the game haven't always had the best options. Without internet access or a sports bar to pop into, you might've been out of luck. This year, however, promises more mobile options for viewers, per The Verge's Chaim Gartenberg:

"In previous years, you were only able to watch the Super Bowl over a cellular connection on a phone if you were a Verizon customer. But that exclusivity deal ended in January, meaning that you’ll be able to catch the game on the go with the NFL Mobile (iOS / Android) or Yahoo Sports (iOS / Android) apps."

Mobile viewers will likely make up a small percentage of those watching the game, but it's good to know that if you get stuck at the supermarket grabbing some last-minute snacks, you'll still be able to catch the start of the game.

The actual experience of watching the game is going to change as well. According to CNET.com's Terry Collins, NBC is going to incorporate video-game experience and make use of the SkyCam, the behind-the-quarterback aerial shot that gives a sense of what it's like to stare down an aggressive, blitzing defense like the one the Eagles will trot out on Sunday.

"I think it gives the football purist what they want to see, and the casual fan a shot that's 'not boring,'" said producer Drew Esocoff, per Collins.

The NFL used the SkyCam as the main viewing angle for a Nov. 16 Thursday night contest between the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers, though it didn't appear to be a big hit.

Mixing it in with the traditional sideline angle sounds like a better recipe for success, as it keeps the shot from getting stale and might pique the interest of more casual observers who aren't used to watching the prime-time games where SkyCam is often used for replays.



No matter the camera angle, its the action itself that will determine whether or not this is a memorable Super Bowl. With New England involved, there's a pretty good chance the game will be great.

They won last year's Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime, after completing a miraculous 25-point comeback. That turned out to be the widest margin of victory in a Super Bowl game involving the Patriots in the Brady-Bill Belichick era.

The Patriots are six-point favorites as of Saturday, per OddsShark.com. The Eagles' pass rush will be key in this one. When the New York Giants upset the Patriots in two Super Bowls, they did it by harassing Brady and keeping the contests low-scoring.

Allowing the four-time Super Bowl MVP to get in a groove will spell disaster. He will have a full complement of weapons at his disposal, too, with superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski cleared from concussion protocol.

No lead will be safe for the Eagles, who will hope to get Foles rolling like he did against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game and rely on a running game led by Jay Ajayi to get tough yards and chew clock.

If the Eagles pull off the win, they will become temporary heroes for beating the Patriots, a team that inspires plenty of loathing. Should New England win, it will be yet another testament to the team's enduring talent, Brady's ageless ability and the greatness of Belichick as a franchise steward.