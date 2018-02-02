MMA Fighter Knocks Himself Out 83 Seconds into Fight

A self-imposed knockout is never in the plans for a fighter, but that is exactly what occurred in Lincoln, Rhode Island, on Friday evening at CES MMA 48.

Timothy Woods and Tim Caron were clinched against the cage when Woods attempted to throw Caron to the mat. However, as the pair careened into the canvas, Woods' head crashed into the mat, rendering him unconscious.

Sherdog.com tweeted that Woods was taken out of the cage on a stretcher, but he was responsive and moving his extremities:

The unfortunate end of the bout came just one minute and 23 seconds into the first round. It will go down in the record books as a KO win for Caron, but fans will remember the result as it was—a scary self-knockout.