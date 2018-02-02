Steve Kerr Reportedly Won't Be Fined for Deleted Tweet Criticizing NBA

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2018

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shouts in the direction of an official in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reportedly won't receive NBA punishment for calling the league's lax enforcement of traveling rules an "embarrassment" in a deleted tweet.

On Friday, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com confirmed Kerr won't be fined or face other discipline and provided comments about his intention to keep the comments private.

"I thought it was a direct message," he said about Thursday's tweet. "My new iPhone is killing me."

Kerr explained he's still adapting to his new smartphone and was trying to a respond to a friend's question about a video of Houston Rockets guard James Harden getting away with an apparent travel before knocking down a shot.

The 52-year-old technology-challenged coach said he asked assistant Chris DeMarco to delete the tweet, but it was too late to avoid detection.

"He deletes it after maybe thirty seconds, and I go, 'What do you think? Am I going to get away with it?' And he goes, 'Hell no,'" Kerr said. "Unfortunately, it wasn't anything too damning."

The NBA accepted his version of events, and since a private message wouldn't constitute public criticism of the officials, it opted not to punish him, per Haynes.

Kerr was fined $25,000 last season for an on-court outburst directed toward referees.

