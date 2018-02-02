Fan Who Approached Russell Westbrook After Nuggets Win Banned from Future Games

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The fan who approached Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook following the Denver Nuggets' 127-124 win on Thursday has been banned from games.

Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, in addition to being banned from games, the fan received a summons and trespassing complaint from law enforcement.

The fan, who came onto the court after Gary Harris hit the game-winning three-pointer for the Nuggets, was shoved in the shoulder by Westbrook.

Per ESPN's Royce Young, Westbrook won't face any discipline from the NBA for the incident.

"They'll look at it and figure out what's the best way to deal with it, but to me, that's just totally unacceptable," Westbrook told reporters about a fan coming onto the court during a game.

The fan was eventually removed from the court by security after Thunder center Steven Adams also stepped in to calm down the situation.