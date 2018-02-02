Terrence Jones, Pelicans Reportedly Don't Agree to Contract After Reported Talks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2018

MILWAUKEE, WI - MARCH 11: Terrence Jones #6 of the Milwaukee Bucks pose for portraits before the Milwaukee Bucks game on March 11, 2017 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans have reversed course on bringing back Terrence Jones

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports initially reported the Pelicans and Jones were finalizing terms on a 10-day contract. 

However, Charania later said the Pelicans have "changed course" and decided to keep their roster spots open for the time being. 

The Pelicans appear to be in the market for a big man. They lost DeMarcus Cousins for the rest of the 2017-18 season when he ruptured his left Achilles tendon going for a rebound in the fourth quarter of a 115-113 win over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 26. 

Free-agent center Greg Monroe was linked to New Orleans until ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported he will sign a one-year, $5 million deal with the Boston Celtics

Jones signed a contract to play with the Qingdao DoubleStar Eagles of the Chinese Basketball League in August, but he left the team after he was thrown out of practice. The 26-year-old has played eight games for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League since being acquired in December. 

In five NBA seasons, Jones averaged 10.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He appeared in 51 games with the Pelicans last season before being waived in February after they acquired Cousins. 

