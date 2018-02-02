Terrence Jones, Pelicans Reportedly Don't Agree to Contract After Reported Talks

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans have reversed course on bringing back Terrence Jones.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports initially reported the Pelicans and Jones were finalizing terms on a 10-day contract.

However, Charania later said the Pelicans have "changed course" and decided to keep their roster spots open for the time being.

The Pelicans appear to be in the market for a big man. They lost DeMarcus Cousins for the rest of the 2017-18 season when he ruptured his left Achilles tendon going for a rebound in the fourth quarter of a 115-113 win over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 26.

Free-agent center Greg Monroe was linked to New Orleans until ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported he will sign a one-year, $5 million deal with the Boston Celtics.

Jones signed a contract to play with the Qingdao DoubleStar Eagles of the Chinese Basketball League in August, but he left the team after he was thrown out of practice. The 26-year-old has played eight games for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League since being acquired in December.



In five NBA seasons, Jones averaged 10.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He appeared in 51 games with the Pelicans last season before being waived in February after they acquired Cousins.