Super Bowl 52 Odds Update: Gronkowski Status, Betting Line Moves, Game Trends

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski has been cleared to play in Super Bowl 52 for the New England Patriots after passing the NFL's concussion protocol, giving them their best offensive weapon in the biggest game of the season.

However, Gronkowski's updated injury status has not moved the line much more in New England's favor, as the defending champions are still sitting between 4 and 4.5-point favorites against the Philadelphia Eagles at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Early wagering action on the underdog Eagles initially dropped the odds more in their favor from 5.5 points to 4.5 points, with the line getting down as low as plus-4 at many books before money on the Patriots started showing up. But New England is still minus-4 at some books, and it will be interesting to see if more big bets on Philadelphia push it down to minus-3.5.

Some Eagles reportedly were dealing with a flu-like illness this week, although they have vowed to be ready to go before kickoff for Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis, where the temperature has been well below freezing. Fortunately for the players, the game will take place indoors at U.S. Bank Stadium, with both teams visiting there for the first time.

The Patriots have won 14 of their last 15 games away from home, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, going 12-3 against the spread, including the postseason. They have also won four of the past five meetings with Philadelphia but lost the last one at home 35-28 two seasons ago as an eight-point favorite after blowing an early 14-0 lead.

The Eagles have beaten the spread in three of the previous four games versus New England along with seven of nine, falling 24-21 in Super Bowl 39 but covering as a seven-point underdog. Philadelphia has won four of its last five straight up as an underdog too, with two of those wins coming at home during the team's current playoff run.

The Patriots are going for their sixth Super Bowl victory, which would tie them with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most ever. They are 5-4 in their nine previous Super Bowl appearances but 5-2 in the era of quarterback Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, losing twice to the New York Giants. The Eagles have gone 0-2 in the Super Bowl all-time.

For more odds info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news, check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.